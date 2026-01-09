 Skip navigation
nbc_csu_bestbets_260108.jpg
Texans, Rams, Jaguars lead NFL Wild Card best bets
nbc_csu_houvspit_260108.jpg
Wild Card Preview: Texans vs. Steelers
nbc_csu_lacvsne_260108.jpg
Wild Card Preview: Chargers vs. Patriots

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Matthew Stafford looks to extend streak of playoff games with multiple TD passes

  
Published January 9, 2026 06:29 AM

As the Rams head to Charlotte as 10.5-point favorites over the Panthers, quarterback Matthew Stafford has a chance to claim a slice of postseason history.

Via NBC Sports research, Stafford has thrown multiple touchdown passes in seven straight playoff games. If Stafford does it again on Saturday, he’ll tie Joe Flacco at eight — the second longest streak in NFL history.

And if the Rams win and Stafford does it again next week, Stafford will tie Aaron Rodgers for the record of nine straight playoff games with multiple touchdown passes.

Making that task a little easier will be the presence of Puka Nacua, who led the league with 129 catches, and the return from a hamstring injury of Davante Adams, who led the league with 14 touchdown catches in 14 games.

Obviously, the primary goal will be to win those games. Starting with making amends for the regular-season road loss to the Panthers. And, depending on how the rest of the wild-card round goes, a potential return to Seattle for a rematch of one of the best regular-season games in years.