Matthew Stafford looks to extend streak of playoff games with multiple TD passes

As the Rams head to Charlotte as 10.5-point favorites over the Panthers, quarterback Matthew Stafford has a chance to claim a slice of postseason history.

Via NBC Sports research, Stafford has thrown multiple touchdown passes in seven straight playoff games. If Stafford does it again on Saturday, he’ll tie Joe Flacco at eight — the second longest streak in NFL history.

And if the Rams win and Stafford does it again next week, Stafford will tie Aaron Rodgers for the record of nine straight playoff games with multiple touchdown passes.

Making that task a little easier will be the presence of Puka Nacua, who led the league with 129 catches, and the return from a hamstring injury of Davante Adams, who led the league with 14 touchdown catches in 14 games.

Obviously, the primary goal will be to win those games. Starting with making amends for the regular-season road loss to the Panthers. And, depending on how the rest of the wild-card round goes, a potential return to Seattle for a rematch of one of the best regular-season games in years.