Browns to interview Seahawks DC Aden Durde, Bengals OC Dan Pitcher Friday

The Browns interviewed a pair of head coaching candidates on Thursday and they’re set to meet with two more on Friday.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that they will interview Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde and Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher. They interviewed their own offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz on Thursday.

Interviews at this stage in the process are held remotely. Durde would not be available for a second, in-person interview until the Seahawks are eliminated or the week off between the conference title game and the Super Bowl.

The Browns have also requested an interview with Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken.