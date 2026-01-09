 Skip navigation
nbc_csu_bestbets_260108.jpg
Texans, Rams, Jaguars lead NFL Wild Card best bets
nbc_csu_houvspit_260108.jpg
Wild Card Preview: Texans vs. Steelers
nbc_csu_lacvsne_260108.jpg
Wild Card Preview: Chargers vs. Patriots

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
nbc_csu_bestbets_260108.jpg
Texans, Rams, Jaguars lead NFL Wild Card best bets
nbc_csu_houvspit_260108.jpg
Wild Card Preview: Texans vs. Steelers
nbc_csu_lacvsne_260108.jpg
Wild Card Preview: Chargers vs. Patriots

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Browns to interview Seahawks DC Aden Durde, Bengals OC Dan Pitcher Friday

  
Published January 9, 2026 07:56 AM

The Browns interviewed a pair of head coaching candidates on Thursday and they’re set to meet with two more on Friday.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that they will interview Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde and Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher. They interviewed their own offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz on Thursday.

Interviews at this stage in the process are held remotely. Durde would not be available for a second, in-person interview until the Seahawks are eliminated or the week off between the conference title game and the Super Bowl.

The Browns have also requested an interview with Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken.