Source: NFL keeps door open for 18 games by 2027
Raiders officially hire Kubiak as new head coach
Analyzing early odds for Super Bowl LXI

Other PFT Content

Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Source: NFL keeps door open for 18 games by 2027
Raiders officially hire Kubiak as new head coach
Analyzing early odds for Super Bowl LXI

Other PFT Content

Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Mark Davis: Maxx Crosby “is still a Raider”

  
Published February 10, 2026 08:44 PM

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby reportedly wants a fresh start. Raiders owner Mark Davis wants Crosby to stick around.

“Maxx has been a great, great Raider,” Davis told reporters after the press conference introducing Klint Kubiak as the team’s new head coach, via Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com. “He is a great Raider. He’s gone through a lifetime of development here for seven or eight years, and he still is a Raider. So, it’s all good.”

But it’s clearly not all good. Crosby isn’t happy. As Jay Glazer of Fox said last week, Crosby is done with the Raiders.

Crosby is signed through 2029. And while another new contract could do for Crosby what a market-level deal did for Browns defensive end Myles Garrett a year ago, when he said himself that he wanted to be traded, there’s no guarantee that throwing money at the Crosby problem will solve it.