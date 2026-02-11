Mark Davis: Maxx Crosby “is still a Raider”

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby reportedly wants a fresh start. Raiders owner Mark Davis wants Crosby to stick around.

“Maxx has been a great, great Raider,” Davis told reporters after the press conference introducing Klint Kubiak as the team’s new head coach, via Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com. “He is a great Raider. He’s gone through a lifetime of development here for seven or eight years, and he still is a Raider. So, it’s all good.”

But it’s clearly not all good. Crosby isn’t happy. As Jay Glazer of Fox said last week, Crosby is done with the Raiders.

Crosby is signed through 2029. And while another new contract could do for Crosby what a market-level deal did for Browns defensive end Myles Garrett a year ago, when he said himself that he wanted to be traded, there’s no guarantee that throwing money at the Crosby problem will solve it.