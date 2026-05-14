Dolphins, RB De’Von Achane agree to four-year extension

The Dolphins wanted to keep running back De’Von Achane around. And they will.

Per multiple reports, the two sides have worked out a four-year extension. Coupled with the one year left on his rookie deal, Achane will be under contract for five more years.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network describes the extension as being worth $64 million, with a maximum value of $68 million. Jordan Schultz characterizes the base deal as being worth $68 million. The difference is one million per year in new-money APY; it’s either $16 million or $17 million.

Either way, it puts Achane at No. 3 in new-money average, behind Eagles running back Saquon Barkley ($20.6 million) and 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey ($19 million).

The details of this one will nevertheless become critical to understanding its true value. Regardless, Achane has gotten the second contract he deserved. Given the nature of the running back position, it’s critical for former draft picks who have completed three years to get a new deal as soon as possible.