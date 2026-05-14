Texans announce signings of three more draft picks

The Texans signed three more draft picks to four-year contracts.

The team announced Wednesday that fourth-round linebacker Wade Woodaz, fifth-round safety Kamari Ramsey and sixth-round wide receiver Lewis Bond are now under contract.

Woodaz was previously reported.

Ramsey played two seasons at UCLA and two seasons at USC and totaled 133 tackles, 9.5 sacks, two interceptions, 11 passes defensed and two forced fumbles in 35 career games.

Bond played five seasons for Boston College, totaling 213 catches for 2,385 yards and 11 touchdowns in 46 games.

The Texans waived defensive end Xavier Thomas with an injury designation.

Thomas, a fifth-round pick of the Cardinals in 2024, spent the end of last season on the Texans’ practice squad.