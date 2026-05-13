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Shemar Stewart gives No. 97 to Dexter Lawrence for a “reasonable number”

  
Published May 13, 2026 07:41 PM

New Bengals defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence wanted No. 97 from Shemar Stewart. And Lawrence has gotten it.

Stewart told reporters this week that he surrendered 97 for an undisclosed fee.

“Man, he earned that, so it’s his number,” Stewart said, via Noelle Blumel of WCPO. “So I had no right to keep that number.”

The conversation between Lawrence and Stewart was simple. “Dex [was] like, ‘What you want for the number?’” Stewart said. “Told him a reasonable number. And he’s like, ‘OK.’ Here, I told him, like, ‘I’m not gonna be the one to stop you from getting your number. I’m not that type of guy. You’re probably like a walking legend.’”

Stewart has moved to No. 94, which was worn by Sam Hubbard from 2018 through 2024. Defensive tackle Jordan Jefferson wore No. 94 in 2025; he has now moved to No. 68.