Dexter Lawrence wants No. 97 from Shemar Stewart

The biggest question has been resolved. The trade that sent defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence to the Bengals gives rise to another question.

Lawrence has worn No. 97 during his time with the Giants. Shemar Stewart currently wears that number in Cincinnati.

“There’s been questions,” Lawrence said Monday morning during his introductory press conference. “There have been questions. I want to get it. I know Stewart, he had it last year or has it right now, but I’m going to speak to him and see what he wants to do.”

We’ll see where it goes. It wouldn’t be the first time a player paid for another number. It happens — even though the team owns the number and can do with the number whatever it wants.

In 2005, Washington running back Clinton Portis bought No. 26 from safety Ifeanyi Ohalete for $40,000. Portis paid $20,000 and stiffed Ohalete for the rest, after he was cut.

Ohalete sued. The case settled.

That’s just an example of how such transactions can fall apart. And it’s something for Lawrence and Stewart to keep in mind if such a transaction happens here.