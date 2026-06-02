Rookie WR Makai Lemon did not practice Tuesday with a leg injury

After the trade of A.J. Brown to the Patriots, General Manager Howie Roseman said replacing Brown “will have to be picked up by more than just one player.”

One of those expected to help pick up the slack, first-round pick Makai Lemon, did not practice Tuesday. Lemon watched the team’s organized team activity from the sideline, while wearing a sleeve on his right leg.

Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94WIP reports that Lemon’s injury isn’t serious, and the former USC star is expected to be ready for the start of training camp.

Lemon has a soft-tissue injury that teammate Quinyon Mitchell revealed is a hamstring injury, Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Lemon, who participated in the OTA open to the media last week, is not expected to return to practice until training camp.