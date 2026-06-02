Eagles release DE Brandon Graham in a procedural move

The Eagles released veteran defensive end Brandon Graham on Tuesday.

It is a procedural move that was expected post-June 1 based on his contract. According to multiple reports, though, it is possible Graham could return to the Eagles.

The team, though, improved the edge rusher position in the offseason, acquiring Jonathan Greenard and Arnold Ebiketie in a room that already included Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt.

Graham, 38, played his 17th season for the team in 2025, seeing action in nine games. He totaled eight tackles and three sacks in 113 snaps.

In his career, Graham has recorded 79.5 sacks and 156 quarterback hits.