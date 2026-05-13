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Tretter: 92% of players prefer grass over turf
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Tretter: 92% of players prefer grass over turf
May 13, 2026 09:32 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss JC Tretter's comments regarding playing on turf vs. grass, explaining why grass is better for NFL players.
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