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Jets to sign WR Tim Patrick

  
Published May 13, 2026 06:22 PM

The Jets added rookie Omar Cooper to their receiver group late in the first round of the draft and they’re now set to add a veteran wideout to the corps as well.

Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports that the Jets have agreed to terms with Tim Patrick. Patrick visited with the team on Wednesday.

Patrick spent last season with the Jaguars and caught 15 passes for 187 yards and three touchdowns. He spent six seasons with the Broncos before moving on to Jacksonville, but only saw action in four of those years because a torn ACL and a torn Achilles forced him to miss 2022 and 2023. He played for Detroit in 2024.

Patrick had 143 catches for 2,009 yards and 12 touchdowns in Denver. He had 33 catches for 394 yards and three touchdowns in Detroit. Jets General Manager Darren Mougey worked for Denver when Patrick was there and head coach Aaron Glenn was the Lions’ defensive coordinator in 2024.

In addition to Cooper and Patrick, the Jets have Garrett Wilson, Adonai Mitchell, Isaiah Williams, Arian Smith and Irv Charles at receiver.