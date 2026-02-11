 Skip navigation
Report: Giants hire Titans LBs coach Frank Bush

  
Published February 10, 2026 07:38 PM

The Giants are hiring Titans linebackers coach Frank Bush, Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reports.

Bush, 63, has spent the past two seasons as the Titans’ linebackers coach. He helped Cedric Gray rank fourth in the NFL with 164 tackles in 2025.

Bush has 33 years of NFL coaching experience.

He began his career with the team he played for, the Houston Oilers, in 1993. He has also coached the linebackers for the Broncos (1995-96), Cardinals (2004-06), Titans (2011-12), Rams (2013-16), Dolphins (2017-18), Jets (2019-20), Falcons (2021-23). He coached the secondary and special teams for the Broncos in 2000-03 and was a senior defensive assistant with the Texans (2007-08) before becoming their defensive coordinator (2009-10).

He was the interim defensive coordinator for the Jets in 2020.