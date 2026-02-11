 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_nfl_18gameseason_260210.jpg
Source: NFL keeps door open for 18 games by 2027
nbc_pft_raiders_260210.jpg
Raiders officially hire Kubiak as new head coach
nbc_pft_earlysbodds_260210.jpg
Analyzing early odds for Super Bowl LXI

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_nfl_18gameseason_260210.jpg
Source: NFL keeps door open for 18 games by 2027
nbc_pft_raiders_260210.jpg
Raiders officially hire Kubiak as new head coach
nbc_pft_earlysbodds_260210.jpg
Analyzing early odds for Super Bowl LXI

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cardi B’s appearance at Super Bowl LX halftime roils prediction markets

  
Published February 10, 2026 08:01 PM

The prediction markets are roiling over the question of what the word “performing” means.

Via Ben Horney of Front Office Sports, a controversy has emerged over whether Cardi B actually performed during the Super Bowl LX halftime show.

More than $47 million was wagered on the question who will “perform” at the game. Cardi B was involved in the show, but she didn’t have a microphone.

For Kalshi, the fine print became relevant. “Performing” meant singing and dancing. Simply dancing in the background didn’t count.

Polymarket applied more liberal rules, allowing “performance” to mean participation without singing.

It’s all another example of the bizarre reality of prediction markets, where inside information is fair game and there’s often room for plenty of gray in otherwise black and white predictions.

The situation remains ripe for corruption and malfeasance, with opportunities for plenty of shrewd predictors to exploit the foibles of folks who may be better off lighting their cash on fire.