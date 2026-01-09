 Skip navigation
Al Michaels will return to Thursday Night Football in 2026

  
Published January 9, 2026 08:16 AM

Al Michaels will call his final game of the season on Saturday night, but it won’t be his last appearance on Amazon Prime Video.

Michaels said in November that he wants to remain the play-by-play voice of Thursday Night Football and the streamer confirmed to Richard Deitsch of Sports Business Journal that Michaels will return for the 2026 season.

“First of all, I feel great,” Michaels said. “Everyone at Amazon has been fantastic and I love working with this group. I’ve been looking at this year one year at a time and as long as I feel I’m at the top of my game, I’d like to continue.”

Michaels has been calling games for Prime Video since they got the rights to the Thursday night package in 2022. Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will call the Packers-Bears game in Chicago on Saturday.