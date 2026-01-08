Arthur Blank: Matt Ryan has an extraordinarily high football IQ

Matt Ryan is expected to return to the Falcons as their president of football and team owner Arthur Blank discussed the team’s interest in their longtime quarterback during a press conference on Thursday.

Blank announced that the team would be hiring a president of football after firing head coach Raheem Morris and General Manager Terry Fontenot last weekend. The eventual hire will oversee the new hires at those spots and Blank said he sees the role as “holding them accountable and giving input with guidance.”

Blank pointed to a long history with the franchise while answering why he sees Ryan as a good fit for the job.

“His EQ and IQ when it comes to football is extraordinarily high,” Blank said, via Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com. “I’ve known Matt personally since 2008, and his family, and he’s an outstanding individual, great community leader and kind of person we certainly would want to consider in that position.”

The plan in Atlanta is for the president of football to head up the searches for the new coach and GM, so it probably won’t be long before they announce who will be filling the role.