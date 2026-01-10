Broncos special teams coach Darren Rizzi to interview with Giants on Saturday

The Giants will interview Broncos special teams coach Darren Rizzi for their head coaching job on Saturday, Albert Breer of MMQB.com reports.

Rizzi is a New Jersey native.

The Giants also have interviewed or will interview former Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, former Cowboys and Packers head coach Mike McCarthy, interim head coach Mike Kafka, former Falcons head coach Raheem Morris and former Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce.

Rizzi is in his first season on Denver’s staff, but he worked with Sean Payton in New Orleans before remaining with the Saints when Dennis Allen was their head coach. Rizzi became the interim head coach when Allen was fired during the 2024 season.

He went 3-5 in that role.

Rizzi began his NFL coaching career as assistant special teams coach with the Dolphins in 2009 and then spent nine years after that as the team’s special teams coach.