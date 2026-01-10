 Skip navigation
Commanders promote David Blough to offensive coordinator

  
Published January 9, 2026 07:16 PM

The Commanders are promoting David Blough to offensive coordinator, according to multiple reports.

Blough has spent the past two seasons as the team’s assistant quarterbacks coach.

The Lions had shown interest in Blough, who served as a backup quarterback for Detroit for four seasons. He played under Ben Johnson, Kevin O’Connell and Kliff Kingsbury.

After he finished his playing career in 2023, Blough immediately stepped into coaching with the Commanders.

He replaces Kingsbury, whom the team fired despite the support of quarterback Jayden Daniels.

The Commanders had already lost quarterbacks coach Tavita Pritchard, who left during the season to become the head coach at Stanford University.

The team also fired defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr and offensive line coach Bobby Johnson.

The Commanders also interviewed Cowboys tight ends coach Lunda Wells and Cardinals passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach Drew Terrell for the job.