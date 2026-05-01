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Texans claim DE Ali Gaye off of waivers

  
Published May 1, 2026 05:00 PM

The Texans have brought defensive end Ali Gaye back for a second tour of duty with the team.

Gaye was waived by the Titans on Thursday and multiple reports on Friday say that the Texans have claimed him.

Gaye spent 2023 on Houston’s practice squad and moved on to the Titans after being waived in August 2024. He played 15 games in 2024 and returned to the Titans to appear in three games last year.

Gaye had nine tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack in his 18 appearances for Tennessee. He will vie for a role behind Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter at defensive end now that he is back in Houston.