Chiefs decline Felix Anudike-Uzomah’s fifth-year option

The Chiefs have declined the fifth-year option on the contract of defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah, according to the NFL’s personnel notice.

It was expected, as the option would have fully guaranteed Anudike-Uzomah $14.5 million for 2027. He is one of nine players to have his fifth-year option declined this year.

Anudike-Uzomah has started only three games since the Chiefs made him the 31st overall pick, and he missed all of last season with a right hamstring injury.

Anudike-Uzomah has appeared in 34 games, with three starts, totaling eight tackles for loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Anudike-Uzomah, 24, has played 550 defensive snaps.