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Meta says Mark Zuckerberg isn’t interested in the Seahawks

  
Published May 1, 2026 03:09 PM

It was fun while it lasted. Even if it didn’t last very long.

Following Thursday’s report from Front Office Sports that Meta mogul Mark Zuckerberg is exploring the possibility of making a bid for the Seahawks, a Meta spokesperson told Bloomberg that Zuckerberg is not interested.

Front Office Sports also reported that recently-retired Apple CEO Tim Cook is interested. A “source close to Apple” later said the report is “completely false.”

Zuckerberg has the money to show up and buy all of the Seahawks without debt or limited partners. Few do. As it stands, he won’t be doing it.

The FOS report indicated that four people were exploring making a bid. The other two potential bidders weren’t named.

As explained in February, the league anticipates that some previously unknown tech billionaire will swoop in and buy the team. It’s the best way for someone with a lot of money to inject themselves into the public consciousness, for better or worse.

Over the years, plenty of sports owners have learned the hard way that the only thing better than being rich and famous is being rich.