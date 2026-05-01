Report: “Not the first time” the Steelers called a prospect early

One of the most unusual stories that emerged from the 2026 draft in Pittsburgh originated in Pittsburgh, where the Steelers called receiver Makai Lemon before the Steelers were on the clock. The Eagles traded up to take Lemon, one spot before the Steelers at No. 21.

Mike Sando of The Athletic reports the move may not have been unprecedented.

Multiple unnamed sources “suggested” that the Steelers have done it before.

“They think they are tying up the phone lines so the other team moves on because they can’t get in touch with the player,” one unnamed executive told Sando. “All it takes is you to call the player, and if another team calls the agent and they’re like, ‘Oh, he’s on the phone with so-and-so,’ now they know who you’re picking.”

Either way, there’s a belief that it’s not something that should be done.

“You don’t make the call until you’re on the clock,” another unnamed executive said. “It’s crazy.”

Former Eagles executive Jake Rosenberg tweeted the day after the draft that the move violates the rules. The NFL, responding to a question regarding the practice, said this: “The league reviews all aspects of the Draft the week after its conclusion.”