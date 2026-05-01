Rams decline CB Emmanuel Forbes’ fifth-year option

The Rams declined the fifth-year option on the contract of cornerback Emmanuel Forbes, according to the NFL’s personnel notice.

The move was expected, as exercising the option would have fully guaranteed Forbes $12.6 million in 2027.

The Commanders made Forbes the 16th overall pick in 2023, but he didn’t last two full seasons in Washington. The Commanders waived Forbes in December 2024, and the Rams claimed him off waivers.

Forbes, 25, started 14 games and played all 17 last season, seeing action on 814 defensive snaps and 82 on special teams. He totaled 45 tackles, three interceptions, 18 passes defensed and a forced fumble in 2025.

Forbes, though, did not start the final two postseason games, playing only a total of 29 defensive snaps against the Bears and Seahawks.

Forbes is one of five players drafted in the first round in 2023 to have his fifth-year option declined.