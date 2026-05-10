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Ty Simpson “didn’t really see” the “grumpy” Sean McVay press conference

  
Published May 10, 2026 09:00 AM

One of the biggest surprises during the 2026 NFL draft happened when the Rams used the 13th overall pick on quarterback Ty Simpson. Then came the twist: Rams coach Sean McVay seemed sullen, disinterested, and/or disengaged when he and G.M. Les Snead met with reporters to discuss the decision.

What did Simpson think of McVay’s press-conference demeanor from draft night?

I didn’t really see it,” Simpson said Saturday, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.

“I know one thing though,” Simpson said. “I know Coach McVay has been in contact and he’s super fired up. And I’m super excited. . . . I know that I couldn’t have asked for a better situation, not only with the best player in the league in front of me but the best coach in the league at the helm.”

McVay admitted the next day that he was “grumpy” during the press conference. Chris Simms, who saw McVay during a recent visit to an Arsenal match in London, said recently on PFT Live that McVay told him the vibe “had to do with some sort of volatile situation that happened before they went out there,” and that “there was some little argument about something.”

It’s hard to imagine Simpson wasn’t aware of one of the most talked-about moments from the first night of the draft, especially since it directly related to him. Then again, maybe Simpson chose his words carefully. Maybe he didn’t “see” it. Surely, someone told him about it.

Or maybe he did see it. And maybe he was asked not to discuss it. That’s what happened when he had a “secret meeting” with McVay before the draft.