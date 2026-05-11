Bears DC Dennis Allen: There hasn’t been a ton of discussion about signing Cam Jordan

Defensive end Cam Jordan said last month that it would be “phenomenal” if things came together for him to return to the Saints for a 16th season, but that has yet to happen and there haven’t been many signs that the status quo in New Orleans is set to change.

If Jordan were to move on, some have wondered if a reunion with one of his former coaches could be in the cards. Dennis Allen spent 10 years as the defensive coordinator and head coach in New Orleans before being fired from the latter job during the 2024 season. He is now running the defense for the Bears and they have not made any additions to their defensive end group so far this offseason, which led to Allen being asked if there’s interest in adding Jordan to the roster in Chicago.

‘‘I don’t know that there’s been a ton of discussion about [signing him]. We feel pretty good about where we’re at and what we have,” Allen said, via Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times. “Yet you never know what opportunities might present themselves down the road.’’

The Bears were 22nd in the league with 35 sacks last season and, for now, it doesn’t sound like Jordan is going to have a role in pushing them up the board in 2026.