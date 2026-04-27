Cam Jordan: Saints haven’t brought in anyone who produced like I did

Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis said last week that the results of the draft could factor into whether defensive end Cam Jordan returned to the team in 2026, but a couple of moves involving veterans might have more of an impact.

The Saints traded for Tyree Wilson during the draft and signed Anfernee Jennings on Sunday, which gave them two more pieces on the defensive front and could leave little room for Jordan to return for a 16th season. Jordan said on Sunday that he’d like things to work out and doesn’t think the team has replaced him, but understands that he may have reached the end of the road with the Saints.

“I don’t know,” Jordan said, via Matthew Paras of the New Orleans Times-Picayune. “There’s nobody who produced the way I did last year, so. My talent speaks for itself. And if things work out, phenomenal. I’ve always said I understand the business side to it, so I’ve never worried about it.”

The end of the draft gives all 32 teams a better idea of where things stand on the roster front, so Jordan could find doors open elsewhere if the ones in New Orleans have actually closed.