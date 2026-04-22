Saints’ draft “could impact” what happens with Alvin Kamara, Cam Jordan

Running back Alvin Kamara’s status with the Saints has been a topic of conversation all offseason and the outlook could shift over the next few days.

Kamara’s role came under the spotlight after the team signed Travis Etienne as a free agent and the team has repeatedly stopped short of committing to anything other than the fact that Kamara is currently on the roster. Kamara’s longtime teammate Cam Jordan isn’t on the roster at the moment and the prospect of the free agent’s return to New Orleans has been another frequent talking point the last few months.

On Wednesday, Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis said that this week’s draft might factor into how things play out for both players.

“I think that it could impact it,” Loomis said, via Jeff Nowak of WWL. “You know, we’ll see what happens, and that goes both ways, it could impact them, from their perspective as well as ours.”

There will be other veterans around the league who see their situations change because of how things go down over seven rounds in Pittsburgh and that will likely spur another round of roster moves as teams move closer to the start of the 2026 season.