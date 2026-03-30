Kellen Moore: Alvin Kamara’s on the roster and part of the RB room

After the Saints signed Travis Etienne early in free agency, head coach Kellen Moore was noncommittal about Alvin Kamara’s future with the team.

On Monday morning, the topic came up again when Moore spoke to reporters from the league meeting in Arizona. A recent restructure to Kamara’s contract did not add any future cap implications for the Saints if they part ways with the veteran and Moore said it’s a “full offseason process” when asked if he expects to have both backs on the team come the fall.

Moore also said “we love Alvin” and that he can envision ways to utilize both backs in the offense.

“He’s certainly on the roster and part of the running back room,” Moore said. “We feel like there’s ways to manipulate all of those guys and put them in plenty of situations. . . . Plenty of running backs play. Obviously we feel fortunate that we were able to acquire Travis in free agency, but there’s still a lot of work there to be had out there.”

With Kamara’s contract squared away, there’s no particular time crunch for the Saints to make a call about keeping both players and it doesn’t appear that they will be rushing to a conclusion on that front.