Bills reportedly add Chubb in 'much-needed' move
Report: NFL considering Thanksgiving Eve game
Murray signing with Vikings feels inevitable

Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
Sean McVay: Seahawks had "fortuitous bust" on key fourth-down play
Bills reportedly add Chubb in ‘much-needed’ move
Report: NFL considering Thanksgiving Eve game
Murray signing with Vikings feels inevitable

Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Kellen Moore noncommittal about Alvin Kamara’s future with Saints

  
Published March 12, 2026 04:11 PM

The Saints moved quickly to sign Travis Etienne in free agency and the move for a running back raised questions about Alvin Kamara’s future with the Saints.

A recent restructuring of Kamara’s contract did not add any guaranteed money beyond the $3 million already on the books for the veteran back, so the team could part ways with him via a trade or release. Kamara could also retire as he has said in the past that he would not be interested in playing for any team other than the Saints.

On Thursday, head coach Kellen Moore offered little insight into how things might play out for Kamara in New Orleans. He said he hasn’t “had those conversations in any way” when asked about the retirement possibility and made no commitments when it came to Kamara’s future with the team.

“We’d like to go through that process certainly,” Moore said. “We know Alvin means a lot to us. We’re three days in this thing. We’ve signed Travis, and we’ll go through that process.”

Kamara only played in 11 games during the 2025 season and posted a career-low 657 scrimmage yards after reaching at least 1,160 yards in each of his first eight NFL seasons.