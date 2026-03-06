Saints restructure Alvin Kamara’s 2026 contract

The Saints got under the cap by restructuring several contracts earlier this week and they carved out some more space by doing the same with running back Alvin Kamara.

Converting Kamara’s salary into a signing bonus saves over $8.1 million under the cap for this year, but the move did not work the same as the restructures for Chase Young, Juwan Johnson and Justin Reid.

Those players converted their salaries into bonuses in order to spread the cap hit out over future years and they remain set to receive all of that compensation. As Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football notes, however, Kamara’s conversion does not add to any guaranteed money beyond the $3 million already set to come his way this year because of the way his contract was structured.

Kamara’s 2026 salary was on the books for less than half of what he received in 2025, which opened the door for this type of restructure under what’s known as the 50 percent rule. Should Kamara not wind up on the team, the Saints would still receive the cap benefits of the restructure without any other money being set to go to Kamara.

There’s no sign at the moment that Kamara will not be with the Saints come the fall, but the move allows more flexibility for the Saints if the situation should change.