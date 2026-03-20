Jameis Winston will appear on Netflix’s opening night MLB coverage

If you thought it was odd to see a WWE wrestler on the coverage of Netflix’s NFL games on Christmas, that was just the appetizer.

Netflix will televise on March 25 its first-ever MLB game, the opening-night game between the New York Yankees and the San Francisco Giants. On Friday, Netflix announced that New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston will be a “special guest” for the event.

Yes, Winston played baseball at Florida State. His initial NFL contract with the Buccaneers prevented him from playing baseball. And he’s a compelling TV presence — funny, entertaining, charismatic.

Still, he doesn’t come from the MLB ecosystem. Baseball aficionados will regard it as unusual to see him on the broadcast.

Netflix doesn’t seem to have an issue with unusual. This year’s Christmas games included clunky in-game interviews with former NFL players. It distracted from the action, and it made the presentation of the game seem amateurish.

There could nevertheless be a strategic benefit to Winston’s presence. “Eating a W” becomes an easy way to add a little something to the ball before a pitch.