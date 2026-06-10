Christian Watson aiming for 1,100 yards, double-digit TDs in 2026

Wide receiver Christian Watson has shown plenty of ability since the Packers made him the 34th overall pick in 2022, but his productivity has been tempered by injury issues that have kept him off the field for 20 games over his first four seasons.

Those absences didn’t stop Green Bay from investing into a future with Watson, however. The wideout signed a four-year, $92 million contract and said on Tuesday that he feels the Packers “gave me countless amounts of chances when it seemed like I shouldn’t have had those chances anymore.”

Watson went on to say that he hopes to prove the Packers right for having that belief in him and shared what he thinks that would look like in terms of numbers.

“I try not to look into the number stuff too much,” Watson said, via Steve Megargee of the Associated Press. “I take it week by week. But if I’m really searching and I want to set personal goals, I definitely want to have double-digit touchdowns and I want to have over 1,100 yards.”

Watson can earn another $18 million through incentives over the life of the deal, so staying healthy and in the center of the offense would benefit him personally while it helps the Packers put themselves in position to win.