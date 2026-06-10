Deion Sanders says he’s fully back to health after fighting and beating cancer

Pro Football Hall of Famer and Colorado head coach Deion Sanders says he’s heading into the 2026 season fully healthy, after a rough 2025 that saw him battling bladder cancer.

“I’ve got my health back. I’ve got my swagger back,” Sanders said on Good Morning America. “Last year at this time I was fighting cancer, didn’t know which way it was going to go. . . . I’m fully back now. Last year at this time, it wasn’t a good look.”

The 58-year-old Sanders said early detection was important to his successful treatment, and that his cancer was caught early by doctors who were seeing him for an unrelated health problem that forced him to have two of his toes amputated.

“We fought the battle and we won the battle fighting cancer,” Sanders said. “I’m cancer free. I’m good. Great doctors in Colorado that have brought me through. God has brought me through. I’m thankful I’m healthy.”

Sanders said bladder cancer can cause embarrassing issues, but he’s not shying away from discussing those issues publicly to educate others.

“You’re peeing in the bed. I remember going to a speaking engagement and the first thing I do is grab my crotch because I’m like, ‘Oh, my god, I hope I didn’t pee myself because I didn’t bring a change of clothes,’” Sanders said.

Sanders said his focus now is on getting his team ready to play.

“I’m ready to go coach my butt off this season,” Sanders said. “I’m having a good time.”