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Sean McVay: I’ve seen improvement at OTAs, but it isn’t real football until we put pads on

  
Published June 10, 2026 05:23 AM

Rams coach Sean McVay is liking what he’s seeing at Organized Team Activities, but he’s tempering his enthusiasm with a reminder that what he’s seeing is not actually football.

Asked for his assessment, McVay said that OTAs, which are non-contact practices, can only tell a coach so much.

“I’ve seen steady improvement, but this isn’t real football until we put the pads on,” McVay said. “But I’ve been pleased with a lot of the things before the ball is snapped, the operation, the communication, getting our cleats in the ground, getting aligned in some of the appropriate formations, so it’s been positive. Guys are working, and the other thing is learning how to practice while minimizing the risk of injury. How to be able to protect each other but positively push one another. I like the vibe of this group, but there’s so much work to be done.”

The Rams are the favorites to win the Super Bowl after adding reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett to an already strong roster. But we won’t find out whether they’re for real until they’re playing real football. And that doesn’t happen in June.