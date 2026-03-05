Saints restructure contracts of Juwan Johnson, Chase Young, Justin Reid

The Saints have started clearing out some salary space ahead of the start of the 2026 league year.

Nick Underhill on NewOrleans.Football reports that they have restructured three contracts of veteran players. Tight end Juwan Johnson, defensive end Chase Young, and safety Justin Reid all had their salaries converted to bonuses that will push portions of their cap hits into future seasons.

Johnson had a base salary of $9.08 million, Young’s was $14.83 million, and Reid was on the books for $9.25 million.

Assuming the Saints converted as much salary as possible, the moves should net the Saints around $24 million in cap space. The moves should also make them cap compliant heading into next week.