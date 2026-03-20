Cardinals sign OL Olisaemeka Udoh

The Cardinals have signed free agent offensive lineman Olisaemeka Udoh to a one-year deal, the team announced Friday.

Udoh, 29, spent last season with the Titans, playing all 17 games. He made two starts at right tackle and one at left tackle, while playing 341 offensive snaps and 65 on special teams.

The Vikings made Udoh a sixth-round pick in 2019.

He has appeared in 74 games with 22 starts.

Udoh has made 14 starts at right guard, four at left tackle, three at right tackle and one at left guard.

He is the fourth offensive lineman the Cardinals have added in free agency, joining Isaac Seumalo, who will start at left guard, Matt Pryor and Elijah Wilkinson. Still, the Cardinals are expected to select at least one offensive tackle during the three-day draft, and University of Miami’s Francis Mauigoa is a popular choice for them in mock drafts.