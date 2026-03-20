Eagles agree to terms with safeties Marcus Epps, J.T. Gray

The Eagles are signing safeties Marcus Epps and J.T. Gray to one-year deals, Dianna Russini of TheAthletic.com reports.

News of the agreements comes after the team traded safety Sydney Brown to the Falcons in a swap of picks. The Eagles also lost safety Reed Blankenship, who signed with Houston as a free agent.

Epps, 30, played for the Eagles last season, seeing action on 250 defensive snaps and 119 on special teams in 12 games. He started four games in place of Drew Mukuba.

Epps also played for the Eagles from 2019-22.

He has played games for the Vikings and Raiders, too, and has totaled 315 tackles, three interceptions, 18 passes defensed and two forced fumbles in his career.

Gray, 30, played four games for the Broncos and one for the Bucs last season after seven seasons in Denver. He is a core special teams player, with 153 defensive snaps and 2,231 on special teams in 98 career games.

He made the Pro Bowl and was first-team All-Pro as a special teams player in 2021 and was second-team All-Pro in 2019 and 2024.