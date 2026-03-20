Eagles trade S Sydney Brown to the Falcons for a swap of picks

The Eagles are trading safety Sydney Brown to the Falcons for a swap of picks, according to multiple reports.

The teams swapped fourth- and sixth-round picks, with Philadelphia acquiring picks No. 114 and 197 and Atlanta receiving picks No. 122 and 215 in addition to Brown.

Brown is entering the final year of his contract with a $1.484 million base salary and a $1.829 million salary cap hit.

Brown, who turns 26 on Saturday, has played 42 games with nine starts in his three seasons. He has totaled 86 tackles, two interceptions, five passes defensed and two forced fumbles.

The Eagles made him a third-round pick in 2023.

In 2025, Brown played all 17 games with three starts, seeing action on 22 percent of the defensive snaps and 76 on special teams.

DeMarcco Hellams, who has played only 11 games the past three seasons due to injury, was the third safety for the Falcons before the trade.