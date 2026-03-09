Texans to sign S Reed Blankenship

The Texans’ No. 1 defense is adding a big name to it.

Safety Reed Blankenship is signing with the Texans on a three-year, $24.75 million deal, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Blankenship ranks 94th on PFT’s list of top-100 free agents.

Blankenship, 27, spent the past four seasons with the Eagles. He won a Super Bowl ring for the 2024 season, when he made 27 tackles, forced a fumble and recovered a fumble in four postseason games.

In his career, Blankenship has played 56 games with 50 starts, totaling 308 tackles, nine interceptions, one forced fumble and 23 pass breakups.