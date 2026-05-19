Browns open OTAs today, don’t expect Myles Garrett to be there

The next phase of the Browns’ offseason begins today with Organized Team Activities, and the team’s best player isn’t expected to be there.

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, the NFL’s reigning Defensive Player of the Year, isn’t expected to participate in OTAs, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Garrett didn’t participate in OTAs last year, either, when he set a new NFL official record for sacks, with 23 in the regular season. Garrett has proven he can play at an elite level in the regular season without working with the team during the offseason.

Garrett also skipped the Browns’ minicamp last month, costing himself $1 million, a workout bonus he negotiated for when he signed a new contract with the Browns last year. It’s unclear whether Garrett will attend the Browns’ mandatory minicamp next month. He’ll be fined if he doesn’t, but he showed by foregoing that $1 million payment that he doesn’t much care about losing money for staying home in the offseason.

When Garrett skipped last month’s work, new Browns head coach Todd Monken said he hadn’t spoken to Garrett and had only heard from him via text.

“It’s fine. This is voluntary,” Monken said. “We have other guys besides Myles that aren’t here. I wish they were here. They’ll be ready. We expect them to be ready, and we’ll be fired up when they’re here. And really all the players have informed us. They’ve been unbelievable with their communication. So, has Myles. They’ve communicated. Doesn’t mean I like the communication, but it’s voluntary. I wish they were all here. I’ve said that plenty of times. But every one of them is a Brown, and we’re excited that they are.”

Monken may have to wait a while to speak to his best player.