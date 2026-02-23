Cam Jordan: I’m not asking for top dollar, I’m asking to be valued

Defensive end Cam Jordan has spent his entire 15-year NFL career with the Saints and he’s the franchise’s all-time leader in games played, but he may not be back for a 16th season in New Orleans.

Jordan is set for free agency after recording 10.5 sacks for the Saints during the 2025 season and he told TMZ Sports that there “could be a bright future” for the team after quarterback Tyler Shough’s rookie season. Whether he’s part of that future will come down to whether the two sides can find common ground on a new contract and Jordan said that he’s aware that his age means he’s not going to be looking to break the bank on his next deal.

“If you get a 10-sack season, if I was 26, I’d be asking for top dollar,” Jordan said. “Things I’ve never asked for is top dollar. All I’ve ever asked for is to be valued.”

The number that Jordan believes is his value might not be the same as the one the Saints have in mind and more clarity on where things stand for all involved should come in the near future.