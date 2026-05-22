Giants’ Roy Robertson-Harris suffers torn Achilles at OTAs

The Giants have lost a key member of their defensive line during Organized Team Activities.

Roy Robertson-Harris tore his Achilles during yesterday’s practice, according to Dan Duggan of TheAthletic.com.

Robertson-Harris signed a two-year, $9 million contract with the Giants a year ago and started all 17 games last season. He had been working with the first-string defense at OTAs.

Achilles tendon tears are almost always season-ending injuries. It’s possible that with a fast recovery, a player who tears his Achilles in May could play by the end of the year, but it’s a long shot.

The Giants traded away their best defensive lineman, Dexter Lawrence, last month, so they’ve now lost two defensive linemen who started all 17 games last season. Free agent signings DJ Reader and Shelby Harris become even more important now, as does the development of sixth-round rookie Bobby Jamison-Travis.

Robertson-Harris is the second Giant to suffer a torn Achilles during offseason work. Rookie cornerback Thaddeus Dixon tore his Achilles last week.