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NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
Nick Sirianni on Nolan Smith’s recent arrest: “We address everything”
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Broncos expect Bo Nix to have “more of a role” at minicamp

  
Published June 4, 2026 03:18 PM

Broncos quarterback Bo Nix wasn’t taking part in Thursday’s OTA practice, but head coach Sean Payton said the team thinks that will change before the end of the offseason program.

Payton said early in May that there was a “good chance” Nix would practice in June and he said that the quarterback has made progress in his recovery from the fractured ankle he suffered in January. Nix had a pair of surgeries to address the injury and Payton said that he believes Nix will be ready for increased

“I think we’ll see him in that role here, you don’t see the pre-practice, but he’s been throwing. And I do think in our third week when you guys are out here for three straight days, I think you’ll see more of a role,” Payton said, via Will Petersen of 104.3 The Fan.

The stretch with media access for three straight days is the team’s mandatory minicamp that starts on June 16. A return for those practices would be a good sign for Nix’s availability for a full workload at the minicamp.