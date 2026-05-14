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Giants rookie CB Thaddeus Dixon tore his Achilles

  
Published May 14, 2026 03:06 PM

Rookie cornerback Thaddeus Dixon’s bid to make the Giants has taken a severe blow.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Dixon tore his Achilles during a workout on Wednesday. The Giants have not made any roster move at this point, but Dixon is destined for injured reserve and a lost rookie season.

Dixon signed with the Giants after going undrafted last month. He played in seven games for North Carolina in 2025 and spent the previous two seasons at Washington. Dixon had 20 tackles and two tackles for loss while playing for Bill Belichick in Chapel Hill.

The Giants drafted Colton Hood in the second round and they signed Greg Newsome as a free agent to go with Paulson Adebo, Dru Phillips, and Deonte Banks at cornerback.