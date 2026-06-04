Kevin O’Connell: Relationship between J.J. McCarthy and Kyler Murray is very professional

J.J. McCarthy and Kyler Murray are competing to be the Vikings’ starting quarterback, and comments by McCarthy have been interpreted by some as indicating that the two have a strained relationship. Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell doesn’t think that’s the case.

O’Connell told reporters today that he sees nothing but positives in the Vikings’ quarterbacks room, not only between McCarthy and Murray but also with veteran backup Carson Wentz and quarterbacks coach Josh McCown.

“The interpretation of those comments will be what they are. I would just say, in the room, day to day, the dialogue between those guys, the interactions, have been very professional,” O’Connell said. “And more than that it’s been a positive room. I think Carson has a lot to do with that, as the veteran in the room. And I would never discount Josh McCown’s extensive career as a player in those quarterback rooms and how he manages the room and everybody in there. So I didn’t make a lot out of it. I know there was some reaction to it. That’s probably not the first time there’s gonna be a reaction to those guys answering questions about the situation. That’s what the competition is all about. There’s no hiding anything. It’s going to be displayed on the field, and their teammates and coaching staff and the guys in this building have to feel a conviction about the direction we go, and you do that by your daily habits, and just improving.”

O’Connell said McCarthy has done a good job of responding to the Vikings’ decision to bring in Murray to compete with him for the starting job.

“I think he’s handling it really well. He’s been great in the meeting rooms,” O’Connell said. “As a captain and a guy that helps lead our team, he’s been phenomenal.”

By the start of the regular season, one of the quarterbacks is going to be disappointed with the result of the McCarthy-Murray competition. Right now, O’Connell likes what he sees from both.