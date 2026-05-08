Sean McVay: Draft night demeanor resulted from “volatile situation” before press conference

Chris Simms spent most of the past week in London. On Saturday night, Simms attended an Arsenal match. Also present was Rams coach Sean McVay.

Simms returned to the U.S. on Wednesday. On Thursday’s PFT Live, he said he spoke to McVay about the press conference following the Rams’ unexpected decision to make quarterback Ty Simpson the 13th overall pick in the 2026 draft. McVay explained to Simms why McVay seemed surly.

“The reason he in the press conference was pissed off had neither to do with him acting or the pick but had to do with some sort of volatile situation that happened before they went out there,” Simms said. “There was some little argument about something. He assured me it was nothing like major, but he was a little peed off right there at that moment. That’s what he told me. I don’t think he’d have any problem with me sharing that.”

McVay seemed more than a little pissed off in the moment. (The following day, he conceded that he was “grumpy” at the time.)

Some believed McVay acted upset in order to ensure that the right message was sent to incumbent quarterback Matthew Stafford, the reigning NFL MVP. A team hasn’t drafted the potential replacement for the league MVP in the first round since 1967, when the Packers drafted quarterback Don Horn after Bart Starr was named league MVP for 1966.