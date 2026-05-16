Rich Eisen addresses NFL Network losing its schedule-release show

It was more than a little jarring to those on the outside to dial up NFL Network on Thursday night and to find ESPN’s schedule-release show. It was at least a little jarring to those on the inside.

Appearing Friday on The Dan Patrick Show, NFL Network’s Rich Eisen — who in the past had hosted the NFLN schedule-release special — addressed the current situation at the network formerly owned and operated by the league.

“The games are still on NFL Network, there’s seven of them,” Eisen said, via Brandon Contes of Awful Announcing. “Five international and two others. I have been told Sunday NFL GameDay Morning that I’m hosting is the same, and so is the [Scouting] Combine and the draft. We’re still going to have the Combine, and we’re still going to have the draft. The rest of it, I mean, we didn’t have a schedule-release show for the first time in years. I don’t know if that’s an indication.”

Given that ESPN took the reins of NFL Network less than two months ago, anything is an indication. Everything is an indication. All developments are data points as to something that will be not a revolution but an evolution.

It would be foolish for ESPN to make dramatic, immediate changes. The shifts will come slowly and gradually. The adjustment will play out over months and years, not days and weeks.

Ultimately, there will be business decisions influenced by a variety of executives. It’s not only about programming choices and audience expectations. At some point, the bean counters will, you know, count beans. Why spend the money for two different productions to be televised by two different networks when one production can be played on two platforms?

It applies at the macro level, regarding the number of shows produced, and at the micro level, regarding the number of employees that emerge from the merger of NFL Network into the ESPN universe. Some (like Ian Rapoport) will stay when their contracts expire. Some will go.

Over time, a new reality will emerge. For now, there are two key data points as to programming. One, NFL Network had its own sprawling three-day presentation of the draft. Two, NFL Network did not have its own two-hour schedule release show.

Other data points will emerge, one at a time.