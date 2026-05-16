Deion Sanders addresses Shilo’s “altercation” with Mary Kay Cabot

In a recent podcast appearance, Colorado coach Deion Sanders covered a wide variety of topics. Including the recent incident involving his son, Shilo, and Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

“We don’t talk about nobody,” Deion Sanders said on The Barbershop with Garrett Bush. “We don’t do nothing to nobody. I know Shilo had a little altercation that he spoke up for his brother. You’ve got to understand, man, that’s his brother. And God bless Mary Kay’s soul, that’s his brother. I mean, she said something, he said something, like media is different today. I know a lot of people don’t respect the old school. I do, because I grew up in that era that we didn’t have a say so. . . . But Shilo spoke up for his brother, and he was ridiculed for that.”

In fairness to the facts, Shilo was ridiculed not because he spoke up but for what he said.

After Cabot expressed her opinion that the Browns should name Deshaun Watson the starting quarterback “ASAP,” Shilo said, “Go make a sandwich Mary.”

Shilo separately suggested that Cabot should report facts and not express opinions.

“If it’s reported, it’s reported,” Shilo said. “You have facts, you have news. But when it comes to your opinion, you’ve been saying crazy things for the past — since he’s been there. So it’s like, just chill with that. Because it don’t make no sense, and it makes you look crazy like you don’t know what you’re talking about. And for all the women that actually take the time to go do their research and actually be real reporters and real journalists, then that’s gonna make them look bad, because you already know as a woman in this field of reporting football and sports, like, it’s hard. So don’t make it hard on everybody, just because you don’t feel like it.”

So, yes, Shilo has every right to defend Shedeur. But if Shilo does it in a way that merits scrutiny, he’s going to experience it.

Deion, in turn, has every right to defend Shilo. And, yes, it’s hard for any father to be objective about his children. That doesn’t mean Deion shouldn’t try to understand why, to use his term, Shilo “was ridiculed.” Shilo said something for which he deserved to be fairly criticized.

Hopefully, Deion made that point to Shilo privately. No father’s blind spot for his children should be so large that the father misses a clear opportunity to explain that there’s a line between defending a family member and attacking someone based on an irrelevant characteristic, such as gender.