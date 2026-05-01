Shilo Sanders tells Mary Kay Cabot to “go make a sandwich” after she says Deshaun Watson should be QB1

As Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson compete to be the starting quarterback of the Cleveland Browns, Shedeur’s brother took issue with news about the battle from the team’s recent voluntary minicamp.

More specifically, he took issue with the messenger.

Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer recently reported that Watson emerged from the minicamp as the favorite. She also expressed on Twitter this opinion about the situation: “I think they should declare [Watson] QB1 asap and let the 1st team offense start to cook. There’s no time to waste.”

The quote became the subject of an Instagram post. Shilo Sanders responded by saying: “Go make a sandwich Mary.”

Cabot, the winner of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 2025 Bill Nunn Jr. Award for long and distinguished contribution to pro football through coverage of the game, addressed Shilo’s comment during a visit with 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland.

“Well, let me just say about that that I really do believe that I have been an inspiration for lots of women and young girls to know that you can go out there and do a good job in a man’s world, and take on all of the — all of that that comes with that,” Cabot said. “And I know that there are so many women who have joined the football world, especially because of some of the things that I’ve been able to do over the years, and I’m happy about that and I know that will continue. And now we’ve got women in flag football, playing flag football all over the place, and I’m just happy that I have been able to help set the tone and open some doors in that way, and I know that will continue, and that’s just how I feel about that.”

Shilo didn’t apologize. Instead, he doubled down.

“If you’re gonna be a reporter, be a reporter and report facts,” Sanders said about Cabot on his Twitch channel. “Whenever you have your opinion, and your opinion is always something hateful to Shedeur, then it makes it seem like it’s something weird. Like it’s an agenda that you have going on.

“And there’s plenty of women in this field that take this serious and take reporting football serious and actually do homework and study the game and get the statistics right and get the news right. But with you it’s so much emotion that I don’t want you to make women look bad when it comes to reporting, because you don’t have the will to actually want to report real things that are going on.

“So it don’t even make sense. You wanna go talk about this and that in minicamp? They don’t even have all the receivers. How you gonna say, ‘Oh, this is what I think is gonna happen’? We don’t care what you think is gonna happen. Let Shedeur go practice. He don’t need to be going on Instagram and Twitter and stuff and always seeing you just bad mouth him.

“That’s what I got a problem with. You know what I’m saying? If it’s reported, it’s reported. You have facts, you have news. But when it comes to your opinion, you’ve been saying crazy things for the past — since he’s been there. So it’s like, just chill with that. Because it don’t make no sense, and it makes you look crazy like you don’t know what you’re talking about. And for all the women that actually take the time to go do their research and actually be real reporters and real journalists, then that’s gonna make them look bad, because you already know as a woman in this field of reporting football and sports, like, it’s hard. So don’t make it hard on everybody, just because you don’t feel like it. That’s all I gotta say about that.”

He probably should have said less. A lot less. And Shedeur and/or their father, Deion, should be saying something to Shilo about his own opinions and how he has communicated them.

Cabot has been covering the Browns for decades. Browns fans want to read her reports, and they want to know her opinions.

Obviously, Shilo wouldn’t have had anything to say if Cabot had expressed the opinion that Shedeur should be the starter. It’s just another example of a current cultural reality in which there’s an inclination to attack those who express opinions that the subject of them doesn’t like, in lieu of addressing the merits.

His video was very condescending. His comment on Twitter was blatantly misogynistic. And even though Shilo was speaking for himself and not Shedeur, it would be wise for Shedeur to tell his brother to apologize — and then to zip it.

In other words, Shilo should let Shedeur go practice. He doesn’t need to be going on Instagram and Twitter and stuff and seeing his brother say things his brother shouldn’t be saying.