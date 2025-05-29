Browns beat reporter Mary Kay Cabot wins Bill Nunn Award

The Pro Football Writers of America has named Mary Kay Cabot the winner of the 2025 Bill Nunn Jr. Award.

Cabot, who writes about the Browns for the Cleveland Plain Dealer and Cleveland.com, has covered the NFL since 1988.

She becomes the 57th Nunn Award honoree and the second journalist who primarily worked at the Cleveland Plain Dealer to win the award, joining Chuck Heaton (1980). Cabot was a four-time finalist for the Nunn Award (2022-25), and she is the second woman to be a Nunn honoree (Pro Football Talk’s Charean Williams, 2018).

The Nunn Award is given to a reporter who has made a long and distinguished contribution to pro football through coverage. The award is named for Nunn, who prior to his Hall of Fame scouting career with the Steelers, worked for 22 years at the Pittsburgh Courier, one of the most influential Black publications in the United States. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021 as a contributor.

Other 2025 finalists for the Nunn Award were Clarence Hill Jr. (AllDLLS.com), Mike Silver (The Athletic), and Barry Wilner (Associated Press).

Cabot is a longtime member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame selection committee and is one of four women currently serving as a selector. She is also president of the Cleveland chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America.

She will be honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, at the Enshrinees’ Gold Jacket Dinner on Friday, Aug. 1.