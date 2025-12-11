 Skip navigation
Nate Burleson could be out at CBS Mornings

  
Published December 10, 2025 10:34 PM

As CBS News undergoes major changes following the acquisition of Paramount by Skydance, the signs are currently pointing to a revamp of the network’s weekday morning show. Which could result in former NFL receiver Nate Burleson leaving the program.

Via Drew Lerner of AwfulAnnouncing.com, a recent report from the New York Post contends that CBS Mornings “will likely be overhauled.” Co-host Tony Dokoupil is exiting the program to host the CBS Evening News, and it’s believed that his will prompt a reset of the show, with both Burleson and Gayle King exiting.

Burleson got the job four years ago, a CBS double-dip that includes his football-season Sundays role on The NFL Today.

The change isn’t expected in the immediate future, but closer in time to the expiration of King’s contract in May 2026.

Burleson, 44, was a third-round pick of the Vikings in 2003. He also played for the Seahawks and Lions in an 11-year NFL career.